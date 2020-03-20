e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Thane shops selling non-essential commodities to shut for three days

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:10 IST
The shopkeepers’ associations in Thane have decided to close shops selling non-essential commodities in Thane and Bhiwandi for three days starting Friday midnight. Mitesh Shah, member of Gokhale Road Traders’ Union, said, “Around 1,000 shops selling non-essential commodities in the old markets in Thane city will remain shut till Sunday night. This is to prevent crowding in the market on the weekend. Shops selling essential commodities such as medicines, groceries, milk and vegetables will remain open.” He said the decision to keep 50% shops open will be taken on Monday. The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation has also given directives to shops non-essential commodities to remain shut for three days.

Shops selling non-essential products in Kalyan and Dombivli will shut from Friday to March 31.

Shops selling essential items such as dairy products, food grains, medicines and vegetables will remain open. “Those who do not follow the directions will face legal action,” said a KDMC official. Only 50% staff of KDMC will work as a precautionary measure. The civic body has directed autorickshaw drivers to wear masks and also sanitise their hands frequently. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has decided to close shops for three days after the a positive case of coronavirus was reported from here. (with inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

