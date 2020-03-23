Coronavirus outbreak: Turned away from homes she worked in for 15 years, Jhinki Devi has no one to turn to

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:47 IST

Social distancing is meant to protect people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it is making life difficult for people who can’t afford to stop working.

On Monday, 60-year-old Jhinki Devi of Partap Nagar did not know what was in store for her as she got ready at 8am for work. She has been a domestic help for 15 years in five households. All of them asked her to go back.

“I have been working as a maid for the past 30 years. In all these years, even if I was late by a few minutes my employers would start calling to find out where I was. Some would even turn up at my doorsteps if I was unable to pick up the call. For the first time someone has turned me away,” she rued.

Devi and her husband Ram, a rickshaw puller, have been supporting their family of six, including two daughters and one granddaughter.

Both are out of work.

“My husband is sitting at home for the past few days. As my work requires going from one house to other I was expecting that I would continue to work despite the outbreak as people need help because everyone works from home. But now no one’s willing to take risks and invite outsiders, even the ones who have working in their houses for years,” said Devi.

She is praying for the situation to improve so that she and Ram could earn enough to support their family.

“I am hopeful things will get better, otherwise it will be difficult for us to even provide three meals a day to our family,” she added.