Coronavirus: Residents must donate wholeheartedly, says DC

Coronavirus: Residents must donate wholeheartedly, says DC

Says an individual can easily make a donation by clicking on the link provided by the district administration

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:30 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In view of the coronavirus outbreak, if anyone wants to contribute towards the relief measures being undertaken by the district administration, he/she should contact the secretary of District Red Cross Society, Ludhiana, on his phone number 9417376655 or send an email on redcrossldh@yahoo.com, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has said.

An individual can easily make a donation by clicking on the link–https://ircsl.getekart.com/ircsl/ircslpay/payment/zi1QSRVaAMQla7CJyWn2KA–provided by the district administration. The donors will need to fill in their names, email IDs, mobile numbers, and PAN card numbers. They can donate any amount ranging from ₹50 to ₹500,” the DC said.

“The bank account of District Red Cross Society is in HDFC Bank (account number 50100330412872). The IFSC Code is HDFC0001320,” he added.

“In this hour of need, cooked food and dry ration is being supplied to the daily wage labourers with the support of several NGOs and other organisations. I appeal to the residents to donate wholeheartedly for the benefit of maximum number of people,” he said.

