Coronavirus scare: Isolation ward set up at civil hospital

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:24 IST

A day after the first suspected case of the Coronavirus was reported in Mohali, the Ludhiana civil hospital set up an isolation ward and flu corner at its premises following the directions from the health department on Tuesday.

“A flu corner has been set up at the OPD of the hospital where nursing students will guide the patients wary of contracting the disease. We have also set up an isolation ward for the coronavirus that was earlier used for suspected dengue cases,” said Dr Avinash Jindal, senior medical officer (SMO), Ludhiana.

Industry wary

The suspected coronavirus case of Mohali was of a man who had just returned from China, which has left Ludhiana industrialists and traders anxious.

On a monthly basis, around 300 industrialists dealing in business of clothes, mobiles, cycles, hand tools, machine tools, hosiery and shoes visit China.

United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) president DS Chawla said a 25-member delegation from Ludhiana that was scheduled to take part in a cycle fair in Taiwan has cancelled their plans after learning that the Chinese city has recorded five cases of coronavirus.

Chawla said there is also apprehension among the industrialists that the goods containers being imported from China may also contain the virus. “The actual cause of the coronavirus infection is still unknown and there is no treatment for the deadly virus that has already killed many,” he said.

However, president of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA), Badhish Jindal, said, “Ludhiana industrialists are heavily relying on China for materials and goods. As the current situation will also hit the supply, it will definitely give a boost to the domestic market.”

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “Though the material supply situation will have a positive impact on India in the long run, safety definitely comes first.”