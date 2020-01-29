Coronavirus scare: Woman who flew to India via China put under observation

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:24 IST

A 31-year-old woman, who took a flight to India via China recently, was put under observation after she came to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital with symptoms of flu.

The patient, who landed in New Delhi on January 24, had a seven-hour stay at the Shanghai airport.

She sought medical treatment for cough and cold at the hospital on Tuesday but when the doctors came to know that she had travelled through China, they became alert. Though the woman was allowed to go home, she was put under medical observation.

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh said the patient would be monitored for at least 28 days or till she leaves the country. “We cannot call it a suspected coronavirus case as of now but since she had travelled to China it was necessary to keep a watch on her health,” he said.

He said the patient’s sample would be collected if she does not respond to general treatment. “As of now, she has not shown any serious symptoms”, the civil surgeon added.

28-bed isolation ward set up at Jalandhar civil hospital

Jalandhar A 28-bed isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases has been set up at the Jalandhar civil hospital. A separate flu corner is also in place to create awareness on the disease. Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla said four beds had also been earmarked at the ICU, adding guidelines and directions had been issued for all staff. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma also presided over a meeting of the district health society.

Medical post set up at Kartarpur Corridor

Gurdaspur Civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said a special medical post had been set up at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur district to screen pilgrims. He added that rapid response teams, flu corners and isolation wards were in place in all blocks in the district.