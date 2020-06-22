Coronavirus situation in Himachal is under control: CM Jai Ram Thakur

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:50 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the Covid-19 situation in the state was under control as out of the total 701 cases, 420 have been cured. He said that initially there was only one Covid-19 case in Himachal, but the number rose when two lakh people stranded in different parts of the country returned to the state.

While addressing a virtual rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha from Shimla, CM said that the state government was committed to the welfare and empowerment of women in the state as several schemes have been launched for their economic upliftment and social empowerment.

Thakur said that free gas connections have been provided to 2.76 lakh families under the State Scheme Grihni Suvidha Yojana and 1.36 lakh connections under Ujjawala Yojna, ₹500 each have been deposited in the accounts of 5.90 lakh eligible women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana during the months of April, May and June.

CM lauded work done by State Mahila Morcha in preparing and distributing face masks to people and said that they have also played a key role in providing ration and cooked food to the needy at the time of curfew in the state.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to provide 50% reservation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. He said that this has not only ensured the participation of women in development and policymaking but also ensured their empowerment.

National President Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar while addressing the rally from Aurangabad said that Mahila Morcha has also played a major role in the Covid-19 pandemic, by providing masks and sanitisers to the needy, besides sensitising the people regarding the importance of social distancing in checking the spread of the virus.

Member of Parliament and BJP National General Secretary Saroj Pandey said that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the economy of the country was grim and the nation was witnessing scam almost daily. She said that Modi not only brought the economy back on the track but also ensured that India regains its old glory. She said that the second tenure of the Modi saw some of the most historic decisions being implemented to pave the way for building a New India.

President of state Mahila Morcha Rashmi Dhar Sood detailed various activities of the morcha and said that about 28.50 lakh face masks were prepared and distributed by the women associated with them.

A two-minute silence was also observed in honour of the Galwan martyrs.