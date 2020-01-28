Coronavirus suspects: Nanded quarantine brings state total to 8

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:12 IST

PUNE As of Tuesday, eight people have been quarantined in the state for showing symptoms similar to the Coronavirus infection.

Of the eight, five are in Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, two in Pune’s Naidu hospital and one in Nanded’s government medical college.

Throat swab samples of all the patients under quarantine have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), of which reports for three of the five patients quarantined in Mumbai, are negative for the virus.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China’s Wuhan city, passengers coming in from China are being screened at the country’s international airports.

As of Monday, 3,997 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai airport, of which 18 are residents of Maharashtra. Of these 18, eight have been quarantined.