Coronavirus: Two kept under observation in Faridkot hospital

A 28-year-old man, who returned from Malaysia on Thursday, complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus (Covid-19) patients

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Two residents of Faridkot district with a travel history to foreign countries were kept under observation at the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital by the health department for showing coronavirus-like symptoms.

“A 28-year-old man, who returned from Malaysia on Thursday, was fine during screening at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar. But on Friday afternoon, he complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus (Covid-19) patients. He was admitted to the isolation ward immediately. He went to Malaysia on March 8,” said Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar.

“In another incident, a 21-year-old merchant navy officer who returned from Dubai around 35 days ago via the sea port in Gujarat, complained of fever and throat infection. He too has been kept in the isolation ward. He reached India on February 8 and later spent some days at Delhi before reaching Faridkot on Thursday,” said Dr Kumar, adding that the samples of both suspected patients have been taken and will be send to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Saturday.

