Couple dies in hit-and-run on flyover in Ludhiana

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:52 IST

A 50-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the flyover near Sherpur Chowk on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mehar Singh and Surjit Kaur of Hawas village.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Sherpur police post in-charge, said the couple had gone to Beeja village of Khanna to meet their son, who is a priest at a gurudwara, and were returning home when a speeding truck hit their bike. The couple died on the spot.

The truck driver escaped the spot after the incident. Police are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the truck.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified truck driver.