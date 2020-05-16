e-paper
Couple dies in hit-and-run on flyover in Ludhiana

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The couple’s bike lying on the flyover near Sherpur in Ludhiana on Saturday.
The couple's bike lying on the flyover near Sherpur in Ludhiana on Saturday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

A 50-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the flyover near Sherpur Chowk on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mehar Singh and Surjit Kaur of Hawas village.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Sherpur police post in-charge, said the couple had gone to Beeja village of Khanna to meet their son, who is a priest at a gurudwara, and were returning home when a speeding truck hit their bike. The couple died on the spot.

The truck driver escaped the spot after the incident. Police are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the truck.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified truck driver.

