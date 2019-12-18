e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Couple’s bodies found on railway track

Couple’s bodies found on railway track

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Mutilated bodies of an unidentified couple, aged between 21 and 24 years, were found on a railway track between KKC and Sadar bridge near the Charbagh railway station on late on Tuesday night.

The police said initial probe hinted that the two deceased were lovers and they had committed suicide by jumping before a moving train.

However, the cops were investigating the matter after sending the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Locals suspected foul play behind the incident and demanded a detailed probe into the deaths.

An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP), privy to the investigation, said the two bodies were spotted on the railway track by a patrol team around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He said the bodies were found in two parts — the heads were separated from the torso and lying in between the track while the remaining body was found alongside the track.

Circumstances suggested that the two deceased were lovers as ‘I Love You Aru’ was written on the left hand of the woman with red ink. The couple’s belongings and clothes were searched, but their identity could not be ascertained, said the official.

The officials said a GRP team tried to ascertain their identities from some locals and alerted other police stations of Lucknow about recovery of the two bodies.

