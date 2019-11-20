e-paper
Court issues NBWs against Azam, wife and son

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY A court in Rampur issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, after they failed to appear before it on Wednesday in connection with a case related to his son’s alleged forged birth certificate.

The court fixed December 2, 2019 for the next hearing in the matter.

The NBWs were issued by additional district judge in a case filed by local BJP leader Akash Saxena. “They (Khan and his family) had been issued summons, but did not attend today’s hearing, after which the court issued the warrants against them,” said Saxena.

Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima, is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar) and son Abdullah is also a lawmaker from the neighbouring Swar assembly constituency.

The Rampur police have already filed a chargesheet against Abdullah Azam in the case. Saxena said: “The Khans should resign on moral grounds for resorting to forgery and cheating in the alleged fake birth certificate case. If they don’t, they should be disqualified by the election commission.”

According to the FIR lodged at Ganj police station of Rampur by Saxena, on January 3, 2019, Azam Khan and his wife allegedly helped their son Abdullah Azam obtain two fake date of birth certificates – one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

He alleged that these certificates were used for getting passport, PAN card and foreign trips. The FIR was lodged under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

