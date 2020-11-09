e-paper
Court rejects BJP leaders' plea in defamation suit filed by AAP's Imran Hussain

Court rejects BJP leaders’ plea in defamation suit filed by AAP’s Imran Hussain

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the discharge applications of BJP legislators Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra in a defamation plea filed by Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain and asked them to appear before it on November 18.

The three BJP leaders had accused Hussain of allegedly taking Rs 23 crore for giving permission to cut 16,000 trees for the redevelopment of government colonies in south Delhi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh said notices need to be framed against all three for offences punishable under section 500 IPC (defamation) along with Section 34 (common intention) and directed them to remain present physically on the next date on November 18.

“All three accused persons are directed through their counsels to remain present physically on next date. Put up for appearance of accused persons/putting notice to accused persons on November 18,” the judge said in its order.

Hussain had said his reputation was lowered in society because of the use of such remarks by the respondents.

Responding to the court order, Sirsa said, “We will abide by the court’s order.”

Stating that they “abide by the court order”, Gupta said . “We have also approached the Delhi high court to get the case filed by Hussain quashed.”

Kapil Mishra did not respond to requests for a comment.

