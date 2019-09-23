Court summons Azam, wife in “fake” birth certificate case

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:49 IST

A Rampur session court has summoned Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan, his wife and kin to appear before it on October 3 in connection with a case related to his son’s alleged forged birth certificate.

The summons were issued by additional district judge on a complaint filed by local BJP leader Akash Saxena.

According to the FIR lodged at Ganj police station of Rampur by Saxena, on January 3, 2019, Azam Khan and his wife allegedly helped their son Abdullah Azam, an MLA from Suar constituency, to obtain two fake date of birth certificates — one from Lucknow and another from Rampur. He alleged that these certificates were used for getting passport, PAN card and also foreign trips.

The FIR was lodged under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Allahabad high court has stayed the arrest of Khan, his wife and son in the case on the former’s plea in March this year.

Other cases, in which an arrest warrant has been issued, include the one in which Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jaya Prada during the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Khan has been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases. On September 6, the Rampur police had pasted a court summon on Khan’s house in Rampur's Meerganj after the latter failed to appear before it. Arrest warrants and court summons have been issued against the beleagured SP MP, declared a land mafia by the state government, in several other cases. He has 82 FIRs registered against him.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 16:49 IST