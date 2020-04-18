e-paper
Apr 18, 2020
Covid-19:Auto driver gives free rides for emergencies

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:58 IST
Sajana Nambiar
An autorickshaw driver in Dombivli has been giving free rides to people who have to travel for emergencies during the lockdown. Rupesh Repal, 43, said he has ferried 500 people to hospitals. “I feel happy being able to help people instead of just sitting at home during lockdown. I do not refuse even if people have to go to Mumbai,” said Repal, who ensures all his passengers wear a mask.

