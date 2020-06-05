Covid-19 cases in Kangra hit 100, Himachal tally jumps to 393

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:06 IST

Ten more people were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking Himachal Pradesh’s total tally to 393.

Of these, three cases were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one each from Una, Shimla, Chamba, Bilaspur and Kullu.

With this, active cases in state are at 199, and eight people have recovered on Friday, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

KANGRA CASES BREACH 100-MARK

With three more cases, Kangra, the most populous district of the hill-state, breached the 100-mark.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that among the new infections is a couple from Nurpur area in district.

Sample of the 34-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife, who had returned from Delhi on May 27, came out as positive on Friday, said Prajapati.

Their two-year-old child had tested positive last Sunday and is admitted at the covid care centre in Baijnath.

Apart from this, a 40-year-old man hailing from Nurpur subdivision has also tested positive for the virus. His son is already undergoing treatment for the disease.

Prajapati said that the total tally in district has climbed to 101 including 50 active cases, 50 recoveries and one death.

“On Friday, three members of a family recovered. They include a pregnant woman, her husband and her mother-in-law, who had returned from Mumbai on May 17,” he said.

TWO CASES IN HAMIRPUR, ONE IN SHIMLA

Meanwhile, two cases were reported from Hamirpur and one case each from Shimla and Una.

The Shimla patient, a 47-year-old man, originally belongs to Palampur and was under institutional quarantine at Shogi, near Shimla.

Three more cases were reported late evening—one each from Chamba, Bilaspur and Kullu.

Active cases in Himachal stand at 199. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh are affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is the only Covid-free district so far.

The state’s tally is 393 cases with five fatalities, including three men and two women.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 120 cases followed by Kangra with 101 cases. A total of 41 cases have been reported in Una, 32 in Solan, 29 in Chamba, 21 in Bilaspur, 20 in Mandi, 12 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur. Till date, a total of 185 people have recovered.