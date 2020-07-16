Covid-19 cases up 85% over past month in Amritsar to 1,170

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:22 IST

Amritsar There has been no let-up in covid-19 cases in Amritsar, already among the worst-hit districts in Punjab, due to the pandemic. From 630 cases on June 15, the number had risen 85% to 1,170 till July 16 (Thursday) or 540 cases in a month. State government says that the source of infection of nearly 15% of these cases is unclear.

Since relaxation was announced in the nationwide lockdown on May 19, 840 covid-19 cases have been reported in Amritsar and most of them do not have any recent foreign travel history. “These community transmission patients were tested in flu corners after they showed symptoms of the disease. The source of infection of most of the cases could not be traced yet, but the health department and district administration are working hard to contain the further spread of the infection,” said assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

“People of the district are mainly responsible for the increase in community transmission cases as most are roaming in markets without precautionary measures and are not following social distancing norms,” he said, adding, “We are testing over 800 people from the district, daily, at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Amritsar. However, there is reluctance to be tested, as people fear hospitalisation.”

State covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “As per the data analysed by the state government, the source of infection of nearly 15% of covid-19 cases in Amritsar, from June 23 to date, is still unclear. We cannot say that the community transmission stage has started in Punjab and we are working to trace their contacts.”