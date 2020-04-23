Covid-19 control isolation centres set up at 4 educational institutes

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:46 IST

As a measure against the spread of coronavirus, the state government hasturned the hostels of four educational institutes as Covid-19 control isolation centres (CCICs) to treat the patients with mild symptoms.

The four institutes are Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students (a girls/boys hostel with 800 beds); Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with hostels 1, 2, 4 (600 beds); hostel 11 at PAU (500 beds); and Kular College of Nursing, Kishangarh Khanna (a hostel with 500 beds).

The rooms of the hostel at Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students have been turned into changing rooms for doctors and nurses, besides a pharmacy, a laundry room, and a laboratory. Medical teams will be deputed by the civil surgeon office at these centres, said SDM (West) Amrinder Singh Malhi, the facility in-charge at the centre.

The hostel at Kular College of Nursing will cater to the patients of sub-divisions Khanna, Payal and Samrala. Khanna SDM Sandeep Singh said, “The work is in progress and all required facilities will be soon available at the centre.”

The four centres will have adequate medical and support staff, furniture, and medicines. Besides, each centre will be equipped with a patient registration facility, an operational pharmacy, and sanitation staff forkeeping the facility and toilets clean (as per biological waste management rules).

Also, there will be a sufficient supply of cooked food, drinking water, and electricity.Laundry services will be available at all centres which will have amplesecurity.

Covid-19 facilities nodal officer Sanyam Aggarwal, said, “Patients with mild symptoms will be given treatment at the four CCICs. To ensure proper arrangements at the centres, the incharges and other staff have been given instructions. Soon, all these centres will be equipped with all facilities.”

INCREASED BED CAPACITY AT ISOLATION WARDS IN KHANNA, JAGRAON SUB-DIVISIONAL HOSPITALS

The bed capacity of the isolation ward at sub-divisional hospital in Khanna has been increased from 30 to 100. The sub-divisional hospital at Jagraon now has a 50-bedded isolation ward, Earlier, it had 30 beds.

The authorities of sub-divisional hospital at Jagraon have been dispensed with three washing machines and a solar geyser. Besides, paramedical staff have also been deployed here.