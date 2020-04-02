Covid-19: Fearing infection, Verka village does not allow cremation of ragi

cities

Residents of Verka village, on the outskirts of the city, did not allow the administration to cremate the body of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a former hazoori ragi (gurbani singer) of Harmandar Sahib, in their village crematorium on Thursday. The village was chosen for the cremation only because it was on the outskirts. Villagers were apprehensive of the fear of spread of the infection. Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee, had died due to covid-19 on Thursday about 4:30am.

Finally, Khalsa was cremated in a private field at Fatehgarh Shukar Chak village, 2km away. In the afternoon, residents, along with local Congress leader Harpal Singh Verka, had locked the crematorium. “We fear that the smoke will affect the health of people living around the crematorium, since this disease is not curable,” said Harpal. The two main crematoriums, the Durgiana Temple and the Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj, are in densely-populated areas.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Nothing is as sorrowful as the stand of the villagers, who have invited shame for the Sikh community. We will build a memorial for Khalsa.” Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “It is the worst degradation of human values to not give space for cremation to the man, who served at the Harmandar Sahib for decades.” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the ragi had been insulted and the CM must not allow such incidents to recur.

Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkeet Singh performed the last rites. Khalsa’s son Amiteshwar Singh was also present.

Had performed wedding rituals

at Moga village on March 15

Moga Health department officials inspected Daudhar and Manawa villages in Moga district, after it emerged that Khalsa had performed wedding rituals at Daudhar village gurdwara on March 15. No one was found symptomatic.

MASTER AT SINGING GURBANI

Born to farmer Chanan Singh and Gurdev Kaur at Jandwala village in Ferozepur district, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa learnt ragas mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib from professor Avtar Singh, an expert of Gurmat Sangeet tradition, at the Shaheed Sikh Missionary College, Amritsar. Khalsa authored two Punjabi books.