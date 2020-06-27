e-paper
Covid-19 help desk at Greater Noida authority office

Covid-19 help desk at Greater Noida authority office

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:47 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

GREATER NOIDA:

The Greater Noida authority on Saturday opened a Covid-19 help desk at its administrative building located in Sector Knowledge Park-IV for its staff members, property allottees and others who need assistance.

The move comes four days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed that Covid help desks be set up in all police stations, hospitals and government offices, among others, across the state.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer, Narendra Bhooshan, has directed two persons, including a manager, to manage the help desk set up at the gate of the authority’s building. The team will check the temperature of employees and other visitors using infrared thermometers and will ask them to sanitize their hands before entering the office, authority officials said.

“They will have to inform the health department immediately about any person, who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19. The team will particularly keep details of those visitors, who are coming from states where the infection is at its peak. This data will help the health department in contact tracing if required,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The desk will identify people who are having cough, high temperature and throat infection, among other symptoms.

“The two-member team at help desk must wear gloves and mask while being at the job. And it is its duty to encourage all visitors to wear masks, sanitize hands before going inside the office and advise people to wash hands frequently for 30 seconds to stay safe from infection,” said Chand.

The desk will also encourage the employees and visitors to use Aarogya Setu mobile application, said Chand.

