Covid-19: Ludhiana gears up for rapid testing

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:10 IST

The district health department is all set to start rapid testing in the city.

Confirming this during a question and answer session organised by the district administration and the police on social media platform on Thursday, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We are in the process of receiving rapid testing kits and hopefully in a day or two, we will start the process.”

The medical bulletin received considerable viewership and nearly 400 residents watched the interaction session live. Residents also posted their queries during the session.

Though the doctors from various private hospitals of the city answered the queries pertaining to Covid-19, but remained mum on closure of OPD services in private hospitals across the city.

Ayush doctors stressed of immunity booster drinks and yoga to keep the virus at bay.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal and deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal moderated medical bulletin.

Excerpt from Q&A session

Dr Seema Singhal from SPS Hospital shared the details about coronavirus.

“Actually the word coronavirus is not new. The only thing which sets this flu apart from the rest of the flues is that its severity is much higher. That is why it is called novel coronavirus. The symptoms of Covid-19 infected persons could be observed in 2 to 14 days,” she said.

Dr Lydia from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) stated that it is a respiratory pathogen and spreads through droplets.

“As per the latest findings, the virus could sustain on steel and plastic for three days,” said Dr Lydia.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) stressed on testing, quarantine and social distancing measures and cautioned against venturing out without protective gears.

“There is no literature available yet that could suggest that it spreads through excrement (urine or stool). However, its presence was available in the excrement,” said Dr Mahajan.

He said asthma patient could be at higher risk if they come in contact of the virus.

He recommended food and supplement that are rich in zinc and vitamin-C. He also said that there is no harm in eating non-vegetarian and poultry products if it is evenly cooked.

Dr Vikas Sikri of SPS Hospital and Dr Mahajan advised people not to take medicines, such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin, augmentin without advice of a physician.

“It is because these are anti-bacterial drugs and what we are fighting against is a virus. In some cases, it has been also observed that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin could lead to increase in heart beat and cardiac issues. It is highly recommended that these drugs should be taken under medical supervision and following a check-up from a physician,” said Dr Sikri.

Civil surgeon Dr Bagga busted the myth that a newspaper could be a carrier of Covid-19.

“It is a myth. There is no problem in reading papers. If there is still some suspicion, one should read it outside the house and wash his/her hands afterwards,” said Dr Bagga.

Dr Mohandeep Kaur from the department of Ayush suggested people to take cardamom, black pepper, tulsi, turmeric, cinnamon, mulathi and oregano (ajwain), giloy (tinospora cordifolia)-based hot drinks.

She also stressed on having amala candy and tulsi extracts. Besides, she recommended pranayam and other yogasnas.

Dr Bagga stressed on following a routine of waking up early, yoga social interactions though micro blogging applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Hangouts to remain mentally fit and active during the lockdown period.

Dr Vivek Sikri of SPS Hospital said that the virus does not spread through mosquitoes. However, he stressed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.