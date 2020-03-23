Covid-19: One more positive case in Pune as Bharati patient infects fifth relative

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:52 IST

PUNE One more patient tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the city since Sunday evening taking the count of those infected to 28 in Pune district, including 16 from Pune.

The latest case is the husband of the woman admitted at Bharati Hospital and is the fifth close contact of the woman to be infected. After it was brought to notice that one of the five relatives also included an Infosys employee, the company shot a mail to all its staff to work from home and sanitized its premises.

The woman at Bharati Hospital, aged 41, who is critical and on ventilator in the private hospital since March 17, is being viewed by the health authorities as the first likely case of community transmission that has surfaced.

Infosys in a mail to employees said, “We can confirm that an Infosys employee in Pune has tested positive for Covid-19. The employee is under medical supervision and we have asked colleagues who were in contact with the employee to self-quarantine themselves and closely monitor their health. We have vacated two buildings where this employee worked, and these will remain closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.”

“ As a precautionary measure, we are also sanitizing the entire campus and have sent detailed communication to the employees working from that campus. Infosys has taken and will continue to take necessary precautions to keep our employees and communities safe,” according to the mail.

The tracking of the close contacts of the woman was still going on while more of her close contacts were being admitted for institutional quarantine at the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Details of the travel history and contact history of the Infosys employee were awaited from health authorities.

On Friday, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “A complete close down of IT sectors would affect many banking services, mobile networks and also health services. Therefore, the district administration will now segregate the IT sectors as per the requirement to back essential services and allow only the absolutely necessary staff to function.”