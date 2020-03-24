e-paper
Covid-19 outbreak: State, dist borders sealed, emergency services exempted, says SP Hisar

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
The Sirsa, Hisar and Fatehabad police have sealed all state and district borders. They are only allowing people in emergency services to commute.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said, “It’s good that people are following the directions of the Haryana government and supporting the lockdown move to control spread of coronavirus. Only shops providing essentials are allowed to remain open.”

He added that all state and district borders have been sealed. “If anyone is found wandering on the streets without any reason, police will deal with them strictly,” he said.

He advised police to stay safe and wear masks while interacting with people as a precautionary measure. Hisar and Sirsa are crucial areas as Sirsa shares it boundary with Punjab and Rajasthan, while Hisar with Rajasthan.

