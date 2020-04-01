Covid-19: Punjab-born UK MP Virendra Sharma recovering

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:45 IST

Senior Labour MP Virendra Sharma, who last week tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalised when his condition deteriorated, said on Tuesday that he has now been discharged and is “recovering well at home”.

Hailing from Jalandhar district, Sharma, 72, is among nearly 30 MPs who have gone into self-isolation with symptoms or tested positive. They include senior figures like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and Scotland secretary Alister Jack.

Sharma, MP from Ealing Southall, said: “At Hillingdon Hospital I tested positive for coronavirus, and had some trouble breathing, and was hospitalised for a week. My care was exceptional, and I want to pay an enormous tribute to all the staff at the hospital.”

“Now I am back home again and self-isolating, and following all the NHS (National Health Service) and government advice. I want to urge everyone else to do the same…The amazing men and women of the NHS working in almost impossible situations, with too little kit and too little support deserve our help,” he added.

Noting that many Britons, including those of Indian origin, are stranded abroad, Sharma said he and his staff have been liaising with the Foreign Office. There has been “some positive development” on this, but the issue has not yet been resolved for all, he said.