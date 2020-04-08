Covid-19: Recovered, 78-yr-old gets warm welcome

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:52 IST

Kendriya Vihar society in Seawoods gave a warm welcome to a 78-year-old when he returned home on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19.

The 78-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, in Marol, for eight days. His wife, 72, tested negative, and was in home quarantine. Activist and Kendriya Vihar resident Sundeep Sharma said, “Though that wing was sealed, we ensured she did not feel alone and helped her with everyday needs. We all were in touch with her over phone and WhatsApp.