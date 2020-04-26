Covid-19 tests row: Gurugram lab stands by results, dares govt to re-examine samples

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 02:10 IST

A week after a Gurugram-based private lab’s Covid-19 reports sparked controversy, the testing facility has stood by its past result and challenged that the samples can be checked again at any other laboratory.

Addressing a video conference with the media here on Saturday, SRL Diagnostics said the patients’ RNA samples with them can be tested again at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, or All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. “We have re-tested the same samples using the RNA extracts stored with us under the recommended guidelines by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the same turned out positive again. So, we stand by the past results.”

“When the health department officials visited us, we explained them the whole process. We are ready to provide them with the same RNA extracts to re-test the samples at NIV, AIIMS or any other lab,” said Dr Anurag Bansal, SRL Gurugram lab operations director.

Dr Anurag pointed out the various factors that affect the samples. “Testing depends upon various factors, such as the amount of time an individual was exposed before specimen collection, shedding of virus at the time sample was taken and conditions in which the same was collected, packaged and transported. Also, there can be disparities because of the sensitivity of the testing machine that can detect the virus in only 67% of the cases,” he added.

Meanwhile, SRL Limited CEO Arindam Haidar expressed hope that the state government will reverse its decision and allow testing of samples at the private lab again.

The private lab had come under the scanner after Haryana health minister Anil Vij on April 20 had banned Covid-19 testing at the testing facility, and subsequently ordered an inquiry, after four patients had tested negative within 24 hours of their infection confirmation by the lab.

Ambala chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh and his counterpart in Gurugram were appointed to probe the cases in their districts.

Meanwhile, Vij said, “I have apprised the Union health minister about the case and expressed that the lab’s varied results can create problems. He has accepted my request to get an ICMR probe conducted in the case.”

Stating that repeated tests of the patients’ samples conducted at different government labs turned out negative, the CMO observed, “The private lab should not have re-tested the samples on its own. If they wanted to challenge the results, the samples should have been sent to some other government or private lab.”