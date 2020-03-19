e-paper
Covid-19: TMC goes ahead with isolation unit plan in Thane

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:54 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has continued with its plans to set up a quarantine facility at Kasarvadavli, despite opposition by residents of the area two days ago. The corporation started the work on Tuesday evening after the police intervened to stop any kind of protest.

A 40-bed isolation facility is now being set up along with a medical control room with a 24-hour doctor on call. The facility can be expanded to include 240 beds in the same building in case of an emergency.

On Monday, residents of Kasarvadavli at Ghodbunder stopped the work of setting up isolation wards in a 12-storey vacant BSUP (Basic Services for Urban Poor) building, Rosa Gardenia.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We have started the work of setting up of a 40-bed quarantine facility. The building has 120 flats and we can set up two beds in each flat. There is a control room where a doctor and medical staff will be stationed.”

The TMC faced similar opposition from locals last week when it announced plans to set up a quarantine ward in Srinagar. “We have not taken any decision regarding the Srinagar facility and will come up with something soon.”

Quarantine facilities in Thane

15-bed quarantine facility at Rosa Gardenia

Total of 12 quarantine beds reserved at various private hospitals

8-bed isolation ward at Kalwa’s Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

