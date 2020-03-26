e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Two minor boys kept in isolation in Faridkot

Covid-19: Two minor boys kept in isolation in Faridkot

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:29 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Two minor boys were kept under observation at the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here after they showed coronavirus-like symptoms.

“A 16-year-old boy, who returned from Canada on March 3, was fine initially. But despite completing his home quarantine period, the boy started showing symptoms like coronavirus. On Wednesday evening, he was admitted to the isolation ward,” said Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar.

“In the second case, an 11-year-old boy, who doesn’t have any travel history, complained of fever and throat infection. He too has been kept in the isolation ward. He came to Faridkot from Chandigarh a few days ago,” said Dr Kumar, adding that the samples of both suspected patients were been taken and sent to the Patiala laboratory for testing on Thursday.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities