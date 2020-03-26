Covid-19: Two minor boys kept in isolation in Faridkot

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:29 IST

Two minor boys were kept under observation at the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here after they showed coronavirus-like symptoms.

“A 16-year-old boy, who returned from Canada on March 3, was fine initially. But despite completing his home quarantine period, the boy started showing symptoms like coronavirus. On Wednesday evening, he was admitted to the isolation ward,” said Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar.

“In the second case, an 11-year-old boy, who doesn’t have any travel history, complained of fever and throat infection. He too has been kept in the isolation ward. He came to Faridkot from Chandigarh a few days ago,” said Dr Kumar, adding that the samples of both suspected patients were been taken and sent to the Patiala laboratory for testing on Thursday.