e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid cases jump 34% in November in Panchkula

Covid cases jump 34% in November in Panchkula

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
November witnessed a dip in fatalities with Panchkula logging 14 deaths, 11% of the total death toll (127) reported so far.
November witnessed a dip in fatalities with Panchkula logging 14 deaths, 11% of the total death toll (127) reported so far.(HT File Photo)
         

With 18 new cases reported on Monday, Panchkula district’s tally of Covid-19 infections in November reached 1,547, which is 17.7% of the total caseload (8,697).

As compared to 1,158 cases in October, a rise of 34% was seen in November.

As far as deaths are concerned, November witnessed a dip in fatalities with Panchkula logging 14 deaths, 11% of the total death toll (127) reported so far. In October, 27 deaths were reported.

Covid-19 nodal officer for Panchkula district, Dr Rajiv Narwal, said, “Due of the festive season, people didn’t follow Covid-19 norms like wearing masks and ensuring social distancing. They did not even come for testing, which allowed the infection to spread faster. Winter is also one of the reasons.”

He said the health department has increased sampling. “Daily, 900-1,000 samples are taken and on Saturday, the number was more than 3,000. The purpose is to trace the hidden cases, which are now emerging,” he said.

The rise in Covid cases is also causing troubles for those in need of beds.

“Bed occupancy is increasing at private medical facilities. Private hospitals are almost full and in another one week, so will the civil hospital,” Narwal said, adding that in such circumstances, a “surge plan” will be implemented, wherein 150 beds out of 300 kept for non-Covid ailments will also be used for Covid patients.

The weekly report of new cases shows a spike in the second week of November. However, cases witnessed a gradual decline by the fourth week. While 293 cases were reported in the first week, the count increased to 419 by second week, declined a bit to 408 in the third week and to 345 by the fourth week. The last two days of November witnessed 82 cases.

Till date, Panchkula has registered 8,697 total cases, out of which 487 are active, while 127 people have succumbed to the infection.

top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In