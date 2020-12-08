Covid claims 3 more lives in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:21 IST

Three patients died while 75 others tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the cumulative count to 23,527 and toll to 918. The district now has 887 active cases. The deceased include an 81-year-old woman from Baddewal village, another 74-year-old woman from Kidwai Nagar and a 70-year-old man of Haibowal Kalan.