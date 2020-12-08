e-paper
Covid claims 3 more lives in Ludhiana

Covid claims 3 more lives in Ludhiana

Cumulative count climbs to 23,527 and toll to 918.

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The district now has 887 active cases. (Representational image)
The district now has 887 active cases. (Representational image)(PTI)
         

Three patients died while 75 others tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the cumulative count to 23,527 and toll to 918. The district now has 887 active cases. The deceased include an 81-year-old woman from Baddewal village, another 74-year-old woman from Kidwai Nagar and a 70-year-old man of Haibowal Kalan.

