Covid patient dies 3 days after hospital claimed he was responding well

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:41 IST

Three days after Thane Civil Hospital said a 46-year-old Covid-19 patient from Ambernath was responding well to the treatment, the hospital staff on Sunday evening informed his family that he had passed away.

“I received a call from the hospital last evening and was informed that my father passed away. I was completely shocked, as three days ago, the hospital staff had claimed that my father was doing well,” the man’s 25-year-old son said on Monday.

A hospital staffer, who did not wish to be named, said that the patient’s condition changed on Sunday. “His health started deteriorating on Sunday and in the evening, he passed away. The doctors are yet to reveal more about what led to his death. The family has been informed to come to the hospital,” the staffer said.

The family also alleged that the hospital did not provide them with an ambulance to take the body to their home at Shiv Nagar in Ambernath. “The ambulances in Thane refused to ply to Ambernath. We got one ambulance from Ambernath in the evening to bring the body back to our home,” the son said.

On June 11, HT had reported that the patient’s son had alleged that they were unable to contact him after he was admitted to the hospital on June 6 in a critical condition. He said he tried to find out about his father’s condition from hospital authorities and Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC), but neither responded to his queries.

However, Thane Civil Hospital authorities said that they inform the patient’s family only when there is any “major change” in the patient’s condition. Civic authorities from Ambernath had also said that as per their information, the patient was responding well to the treatment.

Later in the day, the son called on the hospital’s control room number to know about his father’s condition.

“The last time I managed to inquire about my father’s health was on June 11 through the control room number of the hospital. After that, nobody answered my calls at the hospital,” said the son.

The family lives at Shiv Nagar. The patient used to work at a salon in Ambernath, while his son works with a private company.