Covid positive accused flees from quarantine centre

Covid positive accused flees from quarantine centre

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:43 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
A Covid positive accused, arrested in connection with a murder case, fled from the Tata Amantra quarantine centre located on Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road on Monday. Kongaon police have registered a case against the accused and initiated a search operation.

The accused, Balu Kharat, 49, was arrested by Khadakpada police earlier this month. He was first sent to police custody and then to Judicial custody. According to police, he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16.

“After he tested positive, he was taken to the quarantine centre. The quarantine centre has a number of patients from across Kalyan and Dombivli, and we have learnt there was a lack of manpower as well. The accused took advantage of the situation and fled. When he was not found at the centre, the police were informed. We checked CCTV footages and found him moving out of the centre in the afternoon,” said a police officer.

Kongaon police have registered a case against Kharat under sections 244, 188, 269, 271 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and disobedience of quarantine rule.

“Our team has initiated a search to find the accused,” said the officer.

