Covid positive woman delivers baby at Navi Mumbai hospital

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:45 IST

A 32-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a girl in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run hospital on Monday. The Ghansoli resident, who didn’t have any travel history, was tested positive two days ago after she showed symptoms of Covid-19. NMMC commissioner A Misal said, “Her delivery date was yesterday. On Monday, our team of eight doctors performed a C-section. We are yet to test the baby.”

Misal added, “We are yet to trace from where she got infected.”