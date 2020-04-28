e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid recoveries in city cross 1,000-mark

Covid recoveries in city cross 1,000-mark

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:21 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the city crossed the 1,000 mark, with 201 recovering from the infection on Tuesday. On the same day, 206 new cases were reported from the city, taking the total number of cases to 3,314.

Around 67% of all infections are among those younger 50. However, that age group accounts for only 18.5% of deaths.

No deaths have been recorded in Delhi for three days in a row. So far, 54 people have died of the infection in Delhi.

Of the 2,182 active cases, 693 are admitted to hospitals, with 53 people in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Other than that, 788 people with mild symptoms have been admitted to seven Covid Care Centres in the city and 121 with moderate symptoms requiring more care to the two Covid Health Centres.

Over 3,400 samples were collected for testing on Tuesday, with 3,295 pending for testing at the laboratories.

top news
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities