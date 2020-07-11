e-paper
Home / Cities / Cow shot dead in Tarn Taran village, two booked

Cow shot dead in Tarn Taran village, two booked

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
The accused had allegedly tied the cow to their tractor and dragged it along the road.
Two persons have been booked for allegedly shooting dead a cow in Dhotian village of Patti sub-division here, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused has been identified as Jungbir Singh of the same village, while the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the other.

They were booked on the complaint of village resident Samsher Singh, who claimed that while tilling his farm land on Friday night, he heard two gunshots.

“I saw a tractor coming from Varana village side. As I stepped closer, I saw a cow tied to the tractor being dragged on the road. The accused were on the tractor. After seeing me, they untied the cow and fled. I also saw two bullet wounds on the cow’s head,” he alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector Jaspreet Singh said they have registered a case under Section 429-B (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Sarhali police station.

