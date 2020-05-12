e-paper
CPI (M) demands probe into MP man's death at Bilaspur quarantine centre

CPI (M) demands probe into MP man’s death at Bilaspur quarantine centre

The party alleged that he was not given timely treatment after his health deteriorated at the quarantine centre, and his body was not kept at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, as per the rules.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Tuesday demanded inquiry into the death of a 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh resident who was quarantined at Swarghat in Bilaspur district.

The party alleged that he was not given timely treatment after his health deteriorated at the quarantine centre, and his body was not kept at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, as per the rules. They have asked for stern action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that as per information, the victim had sustained injuries after he fell in the quarantine centre. “His life could have been saved had he been rushed to the hospital on time,” Chauhan said.

“This incident shows that the quarantine facilities set up by the state government are not up to the mark and hospitals and health institutions are not ready to deal with Covid-19 and other diseases,” the CPI (M) leader said.

Stating that Bilaspur didn’t have ample facilities for the MP man’s treatment, Chauhan asked, “Why was he referred to IGMCH only after his condition deteriorated and not before. He was treated inhumanely at IGMCH.”

