e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CPI(M) urges Himachal government to form task force to deal with Covid

CPI(M) urges Himachal government to form task force to deal with Covid

CPI(M) has demanded the state government to immediately take concrete steps to improve health services in the state.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Expressing serious concerns over the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the state, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded the state government to establish a task force under efficient leadership and work with a war-based strategy by adopting a scientific approach to deal with the infection.

CPI(M) has demanded the state government to immediately take concrete steps to improve health services in the state and ensure proper treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19 and other diseases in hospitals by recruiting doctors, paramedical staff and other employees. Due to the process of unlocking the state, rules should be fixed keeping in mind the concessions provided and the government should work with utmost care for them, party workers said.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that due to this poor functioning and irresponsible behaviour of the state government, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 16,000-mark in the state and more than 200 deaths have been reported so far. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is in isolation, ministers and their family members, officers and employees of the CM’s office, leaders of the ruling party and doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees are getting infected and some of them have even lost their lives. This has exposed the state government’s preparations to deal with the pandemic, he said.

“It has become clear that the preparations were not made after the government had imposed lockdown and curfew in March, rather the state government was engaged in irrational work and politics,” he added.

He said that a movement will be launched if the state government fails to take effective steps to deal with the infection.

top news
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn removes Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn removes Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In