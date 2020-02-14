e-paper
CR to dismantle Titwala FOB on Friday

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:02 IST
The dismantling of the old foot overbridge (FOB) at Titwala station will be carried out starting Friday midnight, said an official from Central Railway (CR).

The dismantling process of the 40-year-old FOB at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-end of the station will be carried out during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“A new foot overbridge at an adjoining location will be commissioned soon,” said an official from CR.

“Apart from this, the work for the third FOB at the Igatpuri-end of the station is underway and is expected to be completed by April 2020. The commuters are requested to use the new FOB at the Kalyan-end,” the official added.

