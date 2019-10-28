e-paper
Cracker-triggered fire guts three-storied footwear shop in Amritsar

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A massive fire, triggered by crackers blast, broke out in a three-storied footwear shop at Gopal Nagar on Majitha Road, here on Sunday, said a fire department official, adding that the fire engulfed the building around 9:40pm on Diwali night.

The blaze was such that it took 12 fire tenders to douse the fire in four hours. 10 fire tenders of municipal corporation and two fire tenders of Sewa Society was pressed into the operation.

MC’s fire stations responded to a total of 13 fire-related incidents’ call from the district on the festival day.

“At around 6.20pm on Diwali, we received the first call about fire in a vacant plot at Ranjit Avenue. Many fire incidents were reported subsequently. Seven of the total fire incidents took place between 9pm to 11pm. Massive fires were reported from Gopal Nagar and Lahori Gate. Financial loss suffered by the shop owners was yet to be ascertained. Fire was also reported in Radisson Blu hotel, however, it was controlled in no time,” said assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Lovepreet Singh, adding that no injury was reported in these incidents.

 

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:03 IST

