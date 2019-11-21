Cracks in Mahim building: Residents’ audit reportsuggests razing; MMRC says it can be ‘repaired’

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:23 IST

While the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRC) structural audit report of Laxmi Niwas — which developed cracks owing to Metro works in Mahim, more than 10 days ago — stated it needs “some repairs”, inspection by an auditor appointed by the residents revealed the structure “is beyond repair”, must be “safely demolished” and “should be kept free of occupancy”. In case of Meher Manzil, which also developed cracks, the report submitted by the same private auditor stated the “building shall be immediately vacated”, even as the MMRC report said the structure was repairable.

On November 10, the 60-year-old Laxmi Niwas, near the Sitladevi station site, developed cracks, following which MMRC stopped work at the site and shifted residents to hotels. Meher Manzil, adjacent to Laxmi Niwas, also developed cracks on November 17, following which MMRC installed rods to support the structure. In a statement on Thursday, MMRC said both the buildings were repairable. “According to the structural audit done by a team comprising structural engineering consultant firm authorised by BMC, it has been concluded the buildings can be reinstated with some repairs. Occupants will be able to come back after completion of the repairs.” The statement added that: “Continuous monitoring for structural integrity recorded ‘settlement’ in some portions in two buildings. This ‘settlement’ occurred due to sudden water ingress during excavation work at Sitladevi station site on November 9th, 2019. Immediate response from the contractors’ team stopped the ingress. The structures, previously recorded as moderate in the pre-condition of the building survey in the area conducted in 2017, have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and recommended for report and repair schemes.”

However, the report by the auditor appointed by Laxmi Niwas residents stated, “The building is showing active prominent settlement and indicates secondary load distribution, same is beyond repairs. The building shall be immediately vacated and safely demolished. The building should be barricaded and kept free of occupancy at all times.” In case of Meher Manzil, the report prepared by the same auditor, read, “The building shall be immediately vacated and kept for observation.” Afzal Mandavya, a resident of Laxmi Niwas said, “We’ll seek MMRC’s opinion on the private auditor’s report. If they don’t agree, we will take the legal way.”

A representative of Shashank Mehendale & Associates, appointed for the audit by residents of both buildings, refused to comment.MMRC,too, didn’t comment on the residents’ report.