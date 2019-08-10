Criminal associated with UP’s Mukim Kala gang killed in police encounter

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:41 IST

A member of the dreaded Mukim Kala gang of Uttar Pradesh, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in a police encounter in Saharanpur district on Friday night. A sub-inspector (S-I) and a constable were also injured during the operation and were admitted to a hospital for treatment, said police.

The deceased criminal was identified as Mohd Hafiz, wanted in different cases of robbery, murder and loot in Muzaffarnagar and other districts of western UP.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said, “The encounter took place in Chilkana area of Saharanpur. Two pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the deceased.”

Police said the station house officer (SHO) of Chilkana police station and his team were out on a night patrol when they spotted two motorcycle-borne men whose movements generated suspicion.

“The team ordered them to stop but they opened fire and tried to flee. The police gave them a chase and in retaliatory firing, one criminal was injured, while his aide managed to escape. S-I Samit Sharma and constable Pradeep Hudda also suffered bullet injuries. All three were taken to the hospital where Hafiz was declared dead,” said the SSP.

He said that Hafiz was a resident of Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar. “The deceased was wanted in many heinous crimes and was associated with the Mukeem Kala gang, which had robbed the showroom of a famous jewellery brand in Saharanpur a few years ago. A combing operation has been launched to nab his aide who fled on Friday night,” said Dinesh Kumar.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 17:41 IST