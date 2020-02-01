Crowds block doors of CR’s AC train

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:54 IST

Chaos reigned on Friday morning as the first day of regular operations of the air conditioned (AC) local train between Thane and Panvel, along the trans-harbour line, was beset with delays. This was due to the train’s doors being obstructed by crowds. Central Railway (CR) said more Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checkers will be deployed to counsel commuters.

On Friday morning, the first AC local left Panvel at 5.44am as scheduled, and proceeded to get stuck at every station because commuters blocked doorways. AC locals do not operate unless all doors are shut. By the time the AC local reached Thane, it was 9.45am. There was a stampede-like situation at the station because other train services had also been delayed.

“There was a huge crowd of commuters on the trans-harbour line during morning peak hours. People with or without proper tickets tried to board the AC local, blocking the doors. Many were hanging at the footboard. Thus the doors were stuck,” said AK Jain, senior public relation officer, CR. He said CR would deploy 100 RPF officials “till the commute is smooth”. “As the service is newly-introduced, commuters will take at least a week to get used to it. The service got delayed mostly because the doors did not close on time,” he added.

Belapur resident and commuter Sujata Barwe, 46, said, “Though there was not much rush in the train, the door didn’t close as many people were standing at the gate. There was this delay at almost every station.”

Commuter Vaibhav Tikhe, 35, said, “The train scheduled at 9.19am reached only at 9.45am. Thus all commuters, with or without proper tickets, boarded the AC train. The local was packed while most commuters were hanging at the footboard.” Another commuter Vrushali Mestry, 28, commended the RPF for preventing a stampede.

CR officials said they do not have the figures for tickets sold on Friday.

CR plans to deploy more RPF and ticket checkers in the next few days. “Twenty RPFs will be deployed at Thane station, 15 inside the train and others at stations,” said Jain. “Officials will ensure everyone boards the train and gates are closed. Commuters need to understand that if the alarm sounds continuously, doors will not close. They need to get inside the train and away from the door. Only then services will run on time,” he added.

Jain said there were no delays in the evening.