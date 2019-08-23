CRPF Jawan’s family cries foul after he is booked on loot charges

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:19 IST

A CRPF jawan`s family accused on Thursday the Meerut police of booking the jawan on fake charges of loot and attack after he protested sexual harassment of his wife by some cops.

Residents of K Block locality here too have come in support of the jawan and demanded his immediate release and action against the cops who were allegedly harassing the jawan`s wife for over a month.

SP (city) A N Singh, however, said the jawan ‘looted’ the mobile phone of a delivery boy after their motorcycles collided. He said the jawan along with his family members also attacked the cops when they went to his house for investigation on Wednesday night.

Terming the SP`s version as a bunch of lies, CRPF jawan Satendra Sangwan`s wife Manju Sangwan and his brother`s wife Rekha Sangwan told media persons three sub inspectors of UP police, who lived close to their house, used to harass Manju often, which she conveyed to Satendra when he came home on leave on August 8. Satendra is at present posted in Odisha and has also served in Baramula in Jammu & Kashmir.

Manju said the cops passed objectionable remarks on Wednesday too, after which her husband confronted the cops and an altercation ensued between them. The locals tried to mediate and the matter was resolved for the time being, they said adding, “On Thursday, the cops along with their fellow cops of Dial 100 barged into their house and beat up Satendra and other family members.”

Manju and Rekha said the cops took away Satendra after which a case was registered against him charging him with attacking the cops. Another case of loot was also registered against him on the complaint of delivery boy Vivek Kumar.

One of Satendra’s neighbours said, ‘These sub inspectors who live here in a rented house often created nuisance in the locality. They drink in open, abuse people and pass derogatory remarks.’

The local residents and the jawan`s family members tried to file a complaint against the sub inspectors but the police allegedly refused to register it. “They refused to register our complaint which was signed by many local residents,” said Manju who demanded justice for her husband and family members.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 20:19 IST