CRPF takes over security of Unnao rape survivor, lawyer at Lucknow’s KGMU

lucknow

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:57 IST

In line with Thursday’s Supreme Court order, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have taken over the security of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are recuperating at the trauma centre of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

The victim and her lawyer got seriously injured in a road accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Two of victim’s aunts died in the mishap.

Two armed CRPF personnel have been deployed on the entry of the 20-beded critical care unit’s trauma ventilator unit (TVU) ward and no visitors are allowed inside.

Entry is being allowed only to doctors and identified para-medical staff to the ward on the third floor of the five-floor building.

“The ward is for very serious patients and attendants are not allowed inside the ward at the third floor of the hospital,” said a doctor.

As many as 18 patients are admitted at the TVU.

People standing in the lobby of the third floor are not allowed to stay for long unless required by the medical staff. The floor has two other wards where over 50 serious patients are admitted.

“The lobby outside the ward has two/three civil police personnel on duty, while equal number of CRPF cops has been posted at the main entrance located on the ground floor of the trauma centre building,” said an official.

The private guards, deployed by the KGMU, have been told to manage the crowd of attendants.

On other four floors, the business goes as usual as no cops have been deployed.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had asked the centre to provide the security cover to the victim and lawyer’s family.

At around 12 midnight, CRPF personnel reached the KGMU and took over the security arrangements.

According to doctors, the condition of the survivor is critical but stable.

“The woman had fever in the morning. She remains on ventilator support but her lawyer is out of ventilator,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD, trauma surgery department, KGMU.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 18:41 IST