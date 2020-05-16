e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CRPF trooper kills wife, 2 kids before committing suicide in UP’s Prayagraj

CRPF trooper kills wife, 2 kids before committing suicide in UP’s Prayagraj

Bhuvnesh Chaubey, the station house officer of Tharwai police station, said Vinod Kumar Yadav belonged to CRPF’s 224 Battalion and was a driver.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. (Representative image)
         

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot dead his wife and two children before committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Bhuvnesh Chaubey, the station house officer of Tharwai police station, said Vinod Kumar Yadav belonged to CRPF’s 224 Battalion and was a driver. He hailed from Sirsa area of Meja tehsil of Prayagraj but lived at the CRPF Group Centre in Padila along with his family.

He shot dead his wife Vimla, 15-year-old son Sandeep and 12-year-old daughter Simran. He then committed suicide by shooting himself, he said.

“The exact reason behind the jawan’s actions is being ascertained but prima facie an argument and fight with his wife is believed to have been the trigger,” Chaubey said.

Senior district police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot as soon as the news of the incident reached them.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The family has also been informed about the incident and they are on their way, police said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In