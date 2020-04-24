e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Curfew violator booked for manhandling cop in Zirakpur

Curfew violator booked for manhandling cop in Zirakpur

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Pabhat village, Zirakpur, was arrested for violating the curfew and misbehaving with policemen deployed at a check post in the village on Thursday.

In his complaint, duty officer Sukhdev Singh stated that they had set up a naka at Pabhat village where they spotted a local, Sandeep Kumar, moving around aimlessly. When he was stopped for questioning, he started arguing with the policemen and even manhandled them, the officer alleged.

On his complaint, Kumar was arrested. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities