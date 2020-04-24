Curfew violator booked for manhandling cop in Zirakpur

cities

A resident of Pabhat village, Zirakpur, was arrested for violating the curfew and misbehaving with policemen deployed at a check post in the village on Thursday.

In his complaint, duty officer Sukhdev Singh stated that they had set up a naka at Pabhat village where they spotted a local, Sandeep Kumar, moving around aimlessly. When he was stopped for questioning, he started arguing with the policemen and even manhandled them, the officer alleged.

On his complaint, Kumar was arrested. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Zirakpur police station.