e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Customs officer kills himself at JNPT

Customs officer kills himself at JNPT

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:52 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 49-year-old customs officer killed himself by jumping into the sea at JNPT on Sunday. The police have not found any note.

The officer drove in his car to JNPT near the Singapore Port , where the work of landing site is ongoing. He parked his car, walked 100 metres towards the landing site and jumped off.

“When the workers at the site saw him jump, they threw a rope and a lifebuoy ring hoping he would catch them. Due to high tide and since the water is deep, the workers could not jump into the sea to save him,” said Pramod Jadhav, senior inspector at Nhava Sheva police station.

The officer was pulled out of the sea with a crane and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. After contacting his family in Seawoods, the police learnt he was suffering from depression. The police said they are investigating the incident.

The officer, who was posted at the Mumbai international airport, is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old son.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities