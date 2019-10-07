e-paper
Dakha bypoll: Bains accuses SDM, DIG of helping Cong nominee, CEO seeks report

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:12 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains accused Jagroan sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Baldev Singh Dhillion and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ludhiana range, Ranbir Singh Khatra of favouring Congress candidate from Dakha constituency Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Monday sought a report from the Ludhiana deputy commissioner.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

In a letter to the CEO, Bains alleged Dhillon is spreading a message in the Dakha constituency that those who support Congress candidate Capt Sandeep Sandhu and arrange his meeting in villages would get benefit in the “girdwari” for crop damage.

The LIP chief said Khatra is a relative of Sandhu and is favouring him by “misusing” his official position.

Bains also demanded immediate transfer of Dhillon and Khatra.

LIP has fielded Sukhdev Singh Chak as its candidate for Dakha bypoll.

Terming the allegations baseless, Dhillon said the bypoll will be held in free and fair manner. Khatra said he is not related to Sandhu and is not favouring any political party.

In a representation to the CEO, a delegation of the Akali Dal demanded transfer of Dakha station house officer Prem Singh to ensure free and fair polls.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, who led the delegation, also demanded a high-level inquiry into the SHO’s “acts of misconduct”.

In its complaint, the SAD said the SHO was associated with the Congress and was threatening workers of rival parties.

DEPLOY PARAMILITARY FORCES: SAD

The SAD urged the CEO to make arrangements for deploying paramilitary forces in all four assembly constituencies going to the polls on October 21 and conduct videography in all booths to ensure free and fair elections.

Speaking to media after submitting a memorandum to the CEO, Cheema said the Congress was creating an atmosphere of fear in the assembly constituencies going to the polls with the aim to influence the results as it did during the municipal elections.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:12 IST

