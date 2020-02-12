Dalai Lama, Sangay congratulate Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:36 IST

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Government-in-Exile sikyong (president) Lobsang Sangay on Wednesday congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s success in the legislative assembly elections.

Writing to the AAP chief, the 84-year-old spiritual leader, said, “The people of Delhi will continue to benefit under your able leadership. As I mentioned to you on July 2, 2018, when we launched the happiness curriculum for government schools in New Delhi, I have deep admiration for the efforts that you and your government have made towards shaping better and happier human beings with improved values.”

The Nobel Peace said India was the only country that can successfully combine ancient knowledge with modern education.

Sangay also congratulated Kejriwal for the spectacular victory of his party. He said the victory reflected the trust people have in the AAP government. The exiled leader also appreciated reforms brought by the AAP government in the public education system, particularly the happiness curriculum.