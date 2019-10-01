e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Dalit UPSRTC official accuses Ballia DM of misbehaviour, quits

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Dalit assistant regional manager (ARM) of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) tendered his resignation from his post after alleging that the Ballia district magistrate misbehaved with him and used casteist words.

Ballia district magistrate Bhavani Singh Khangaraut called the allegations baseless and said a letter had been written to the UPSRTC managing director for strict action against the ARM for dereliction of duty.

In the letter, Singh wrote that the ARM didn’t make buses available for shifting the inmates from Ballia jail to other prisons despite strict instructions to do so.

Assistant regional manager Bindu Prasad didn’t answer calls on his CUG number despite repeated attempts to reach him, the DM alleged. Therefore, the DM said he had to go to the UPSRTC official’s office to bring him to the district jail. Because of his lackadaisical approach, shifting of the inmates was delayed, which could cause a law and order problem, the DM said in the letter.

Therefore, strict action should be taken against the ARM, he wrote to the UPSRTC MD.

For his part, Bindu Prasad said he made 15 buses available as instructed by the DM’s office for shifting the jail inmates.

“I went to the district jail and parked all the buses in order and returned to my office thereafter,” he said.

Prasad alleged the DM reached his office around noon and misbehaved with him and used casteist words against him as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

Prasad said that he was hurt by the misbehaviour by the DM and was resigning from his post.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:28 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities