‘Dances depicting Radha-Krishna shouldn’t be performed on roadside’

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:48 IST

AGRA Veteran of Braj literature, Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, has raised objection to the presentation of dances depicting Radha-Krishna on the roadside during the movement of US President Donald Trump’s cavalcade from the airport to the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24.

“The culture department is engaging artistes who would be dressed as Radha and Krishna to depict Braj culture on the roadside when the VVIP cavalcade will move on Agra roads. This is sheer insult of Braj culture and has led to resentment amongst artistes,” said Bhatia who was awarded Padmashree for promoting Braj literature and culture.

“Radha and Krishna are symbols of our ancient culture and thus cannot be depicted on the roadside to please a head of state,” he said.

“Radha and Krishna are held in high esteem by crores of disciples all over the world many of whom are off shore, chanting ‘Hare Krishna’. Lakhs of foreign devotees come to Braj to be a part of festivals like Holi, Janmashthmi and queue up for a ‘darshan’ of Radha and Krishna to make their life meaningful,” stated Bhatia.

“These artistes symbolise our gods and are respected. They are not allowed to walk, if they are going for a performance,” he said.

“It would have been better had the culture department organised programmes based on Braj culture in an auditorium for VVIP guests,” suggested Bhatia, saying that such events should not be organised on the roadside.